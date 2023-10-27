Dates confirmed for 2024 edition of the Barbados National Senior Games

It’s definite, Barbados set dates for the 20th edition of the National Senior Games 2024, to coincide with Whitsuntide – from May 18th until 20th.

These popular games will see participants contributing to 13 disciplines from the 18th until the 20th of May next year, this was confirmed by Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, the Honourable Kirk Humphrey.

The Minister revealed the dates in the sidelines of re-launching the National Assistance Board’s Lancaster hospice after much needed renovations, earlier this week. “Overseas competitors will be invited to participate in the 20th iteration of the Senior Games for a bigger and better event for all Barbadians to enjoy,” he added.

Mr. Humphrey also indicated the Usain Bolt Sports Complex in Blackrock would be the venue for the events once more, coinciding with Whit Sunday and Whit Monday, in addition – the Games would be making special efforts to enable competitors with disabilities.