CDEMA receives Deployment Power Station Kits from the Government of Canada

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has received a donation of Portable Power Station Kits to support the operational readiness of its CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) from the Government of Canada. The CDRU is a critical response team of the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM), and the energy efficient equipment will prove valuable to future deployment operations.

Planning and Business Development Manager at CDEMA, Andria Grosvenor, received the donation on behalf of the agency and shared on its value to deployment operations.



“Today’s donation is a testament to the importance of our longstanding relationship with the Government of Canada, and how they have significantly contributed to strengthening the operational readiness of the RRM. The Power kits will go a long way to making the CDRU more resilient in its mission to impacted CDEMA States.”



Grosvenor explained. The CDRU comprises disciplined forces comprised of military, fire and police personnel drawn from the 19 CDEMA Participating States, who are deployed to provide humanitarian assistance in direct support to the civil authorities of any CDEMA State affected by natural or technological hazards.

Senior International Assistance Officer for Global Affairs Canada, Natalie Hutchinson (right) conveyed sentiments on behalf of the Government of Canada saying, “These solar powered kits are an excellent addition to CDEMA’s deployment capacity and form just one element of an extensive programme of support from Canada. Were delighted that the team have received some training in their use today.”

The agency received two Goal Zero Yeti 3000X Portable Power Station Kits which include Goal Zero Yeti 3000X Portable Power Stations, 300-watt Solar Panels, Fast chargers, 12-volt car chargers and High-power extension cables and port combiners.

These power station kits were funded through the Government of Canada’s CAD$8 million contribution towards the Targeted Support to CDEMA Project since 2019. This project’s overarching goal is to strengthen operational readiness to respond to natural disasters at the regional, sectoral, national and local levels. Most recently, the project funded CDEMA’s 2023 Search and Rescue Training in Trinidad and Tobago, which saw 36 disciplined forces oriented and exercised in the United Nations International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) standards for Urban Search and Rescue.