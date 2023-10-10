“Best Kept Secret of Hastings: The Sipping Room, ready for fun?” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

This Wonderful establishment located smack dab in the middle of Hastings next to Dread or Dead is one of best hidden gems I have come across in a while.

On Entering I was greeted by a handsome young gentleman by the name of Tavion his winsome personality had me smiling from the time I entered until it was time to leave.

(Seen here with Terry, bearded) He was not only attentive, but his beverage and food recommendations were spot on and delicious.

Seeing this was my first time I got a chance to meet the owners Cathy and Hosea – they greeted me with open arms and gave me a little back story of the origin of the “Sipping Room”.

The doors were opened in 2021 during the height of Covid, things started off a little slow but as time progressed thing are now consistent. During the week they open from Tuesday-Saturday from 4 pm until 10:00pm on Saturdays, their breakfast starts at 9:00 am. When it comes to entertainment the Sipping Room has a fantastic line up where various artistes perform for different themed nights.

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother.She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations.Sucessfully reporting on the January 19th Election Polls for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

Tuesdays is Live performance by Jae Johansen. Who by the way indulged my unique request and exceeded my expectations with his acoustic guitar.

I challenged him to sing Chop Suey by System of a Down, Emmerton and Dr Cassandra by Gabby, needless to say he had me on my feet and singing along.

On Wednesdays the legendary Simon Koke Alleyne with Jason and Biko always gives a stellar performance with his comedy.

On Fridays since it’s the precursor to the weekend, it is Cigars and Whiskey night. Trust me, they have a Wide selection of both.

I must mention the food, Chef Chante’s menu is versatile and can fit any budget.

I had the Chicken nachos which were very delicious and filling. One thing is must say I left the Sipping Room very tipsy with a belly full and song in my heart …. I will definitely be back!

Side note, if you are looking to visit and love a tasty drink “The creeper” is the one to try – but pace yourself if you do order it. 😉