50th anniversary of NIFCA is full steam ahead!

After a 24-month lull then a mixed style of presentation last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) is back with a full slate of calendar events.
During this launch, Andrea Wells, Chief Cultural Officer, NCF, provided details on what Bajans can expect in all of NIFCA 2023!
The creative categories available for entry are Visual Arts (Fine Arts, Craft, Photography); Literary Arts; Culinary Arts; Theatre Arts; Dance; Film & Video; and Music. Barbadians of all ages and skill levels are eligible to enter these competitions as individuals – or as groups and schools as noted in registration.
Many generous cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs in the final stage of competition in each discipline. “On this historical occasion, we have included additional prizes on top of our usual honours,” observed Wells. “For example, we have included the 50th Anniversary of NIFCA Award, ‘The “Barbados Landship Award’ in recognition of this indigenous cultural organisation’s 160th Anniversary and the Business Entrepreneurs Prize valued at $15,000.”
Deadlines for submissions to the Music, Dance, Theatre Arts, Visual Arts and Culinary Arts categories have been extended to Sunday, October 15 at 11:59 pm.
