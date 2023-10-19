50th anniversary of NIFCA is full steam ahead!

After a 24-month lull then a mixed style of presentation last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) is back with a full slate of calendar events.

NIFCA 2023 was launched with an evening to remember – including a walking introduction from veteran actor Victor Clifford!

During the official ceremony, the Chairman of the NCF Board, Dr. Jasmine Babb, welcomed guests to the Daphne Hackett Joseph Theatre. NIFCA 2023 is going to be loaded with events. This year the National Cultural Foundation will mark the 50th year of NIFCA in fine style with a range of new additions, challenges, prizes and innovations.

During this launch, Andrea Wells, Chief Cultural Officer, NCF, provided details on what Bajans can expect in all of NIFCA 2023!

“We’re happy for the return of the island’s premier cultural showcase,” according to the Chief Cultural Officer who added. “We want to thank all Barbadians for their support over the last few years ‘in the wilderness.’ And we extend an invitation to all of them to participate in the various creative disciplines on offer.”

The creative categories available for entry are Visual Arts (Fine Arts, Craft, Photography); Literary Arts; Culinary Arts; Theatre Arts; Dance; Film & Video; and Music. Barbadians of all ages and skill levels are eligible to enter these competitions as individuals – or as groups and schools as noted in registration.

Many generous cash prizes and trophies will be up for grabs in the final stage of competition in each discipline. “On this historical occasion, we have included additional prizes on top of our usual honours,” observed Wells. “For example, we have included the 50th Anniversary of NIFCA Award, ‘The “Barbados Landship Award’ in recognition of this indigenous cultural organisation’s 160th Anniversary and the Business Entrepreneurs Prize valued at $15,000.”

Jr Minister of Culture, Senator the Dr Shantal Munroe-Knight also emphasised the significance of NIFCA, she said the festival provides the impetus for Barbadians to express their own personal independence.

Deadlines for submissions to the Music, Dance, Theatre Arts, Visual Arts and Culinary Arts categories have been extended to Sunday, October 15 at 11:59 pm.