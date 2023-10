How far would you go for a million? 007: Road to a Million is coming to Prime Video on 10th November.

9 pairs of everyday people scramble over rugged terrain, attempt stomach-churning challenges and answer questions for a chance to win up to £1 million each. Meanwhile, Brian Cox calls the shots as The Controller. Will they rise to the challenge, or fold like a pack of cards in this true test of intelligence, endurance and heroism.