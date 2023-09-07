Winners Announced for “Don’t Meth It Up” Poster and Writing Contest

Maria Chandler, Anya Greaves and Kerensa Yarde topped the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA), ‘Don’t Meth It Up’ Poster and Writing Contest and have been lauded for their work.

The three were among ten awardees who received prices during an award ceremony held last Friday September 1st, 2023.

The competition was launched in early July following the announcement that Barbados recorded its first case of methamphetamine earlier this year.

Addressing those present, Deputy Manager of the NCSA Mr. Troy Wickham said the submissions from the Poster and Writing Competition will be useful to the work of the NCSA, since they will use some of the ideas expressed captured the drug education messages and interventions creatively.

“The competition encouraged persons 16 years and older to think about the prevalence and availability of methamphetamine, as well the mental and physical effects that it can have on an individual’s life. I consider this competition a success and commend all concerned for engaging our youth through the Arts to highlight substance abuse issues we can be faced with,” he said.

Chairman Mr. Hadford Howell said the NCSA was grateful to all parents and guardians who encouraged and allowed their wards to participate in the competition. “In doing so, you have contributed to them ‘not METHING it up’. I have assumed that participation called, in various measure, for ingenuity, confidence and ability,” he noted.

Also receiving prizes in the Essay category were Gabrielle Leonce and Zoe Searles.

In the Poetry category Sherquan Isaac and Kya Knight were victorious while Marlon Madden, Zene Connell and Peter Lowe were recognized for their Poster submissions.