“Wandering Worshipper” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

I love the Lord and he loves me….

From the time I was able to walk and talk, my grandmother Janice Walcott-Lavine made sure that I attended church at the Belmont Methodist Church.

As I got older, I started visiting other churches out of curiosity and a need to broaden my understanding of God.

So when I received the invitation from Mrs Natasha Murrell to visit the United Holy Church located in Bath Hill St. John, I was intrigued and a little hesitant, since the church was a bit far and the service started at 3:30 in the evening.

However, I decided to go, and I was not disappointed at all.

I made sure to get there early and even though the church was cozy the atmosphere and ambience was peaceful and friendly. From the time I sat down I was offered water, mints, gum and tissues lol which was surprising yet appreciated.

The service started promptly at 3:30pm from the time Mrs Elsie Payne touched the microphone her energy was captivating.

She got everyone on their feet and engaged, I was excited. After the prayer to commence the service, the visiting worship team came on stage from Word of Life church.

Needless to say, the worship leader started off with a bang!!! Even though I was familiar with some of the songs, some were very new to me. What amazed me was that she made sure to give a back story of how God has impacted her life before starting every song . At one point she said everyone get up and sing when she said that I swore she was looking directly at me in my seat.

Before I go any further, the drummer that accompanied the singers had me mesmerized he is 9 years old but his command of the drums was outstanding and very impressive.

Sister Elsie Payne took charge of the service at that juncture and the way she engaged the congregation made you feel like she could see your inner thoughts.

Overall, the United Holy Church and its members are devoted to God, and it is seen by how they honor their Elders.

Leader of the United Holy Church – Pastor White

The Deacon who was given his Flowers now that he can accept them, had a huge smile on his face with the gifts he received from the church and the beautiful stories from his son sent via video. Even though he is eighty plus years he still wants to drive, and he also makes sure to get his license renewed every year after his Birthday.

He even made a statement saying, “he would be there with his walking shoes on to go on the church’s sponsored walk to St. Joseph“.

The visiting Reverend Trevor Francis.

The guest of honor who was running late had my full attention (I didn’t even go in my phone), his name is Rev Trevor Francis. He is a former teacher at the St Leonard’s Boys School and with his command of the service you could tell that he was an EXCELLENT teacher. The sermon was informative and inclusive. He had me laughing at one point, he made sure that after every point he made, to ask the congregation questions.

I will say this, Pastor White and Sister White – you guys are doing a stellar job and it was a distinct pleasure to meet you.

I must admit I had a wonderful time, and I will be back again.