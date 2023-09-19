TKR, CPL & WCPL CELEBRATE SUCCESSFUL RECYLING INITIATIVE WITH AGENCY

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders are celebrating a successful partnership with SWMCOL in Trinidad to recycle plastic containers at the matches at the Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

SWMCOL provided dedicated plastic recycling containers around the stadiums as well as booths set up to educate fans on the benefits of recycling and where they can drop off their recyclable waste in Trinidad & Tobago.

In total 505 bags of recyclable waste were collected across the 10 matches in Trinidad between the 5 and 10 September 2023. This represents 5088.6 pounds of recyclable materials that was diverted from landfill.

Pete Russell, CPL & WCPL CEO, said: “It is hugely important that we work with organisations like SWMCOL to reduce the impact that our tournaments have on the environment. We would like to express our thanks to SWMCOL for this great initiative and we are looking forward to engaging in more of these sorts of partnerships in other territories.”

SWMCOL’s CEO, Sean De Souza, said: “Cricket, especially the CPL in its current format, has always been the passion that unites us as a region. The beautiful Caribbean we call home. We are proud to associate SWMCOL with the CPL and TKR. We had the opportunity to celebrate with pride and joy while ensuring the public participated by keeping the celebration site clean by placing their recyclables in the bins provided. At the end of another fantastic event, we all won.”

Paul Skinner, TKR General Manager, added: “The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have always been supportive of initiatives promoting green spaces and sustainability and this partnership with SWMCOL is another such example of our commitment. We are happy to have been able to contribute to the recycling effort and would like to thank our many fans who attended the games in Trinidad for playing their part. Hopefully this will continue in their daily lives.”