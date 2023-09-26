Breaking News

SUSPECTED DROWNING AT BROWNE’S BEACH – BODY RESCUED IN WEE HOURS

SUSPECTED DROWNING AT BROWNE’S BEACH – BODY RESCUED IN WEE HOURS

Police at the Central Station are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Tony Layne of Piper’s Avenue, Bayland, St. Michael whose unresponsive body was discovered floating at Browne’s Beach, Bay Street, Saint Michael about 5:35 am on Tuesday 26th September 2023.  

CIRCUMSTANCES:

On the mentioned date and time, some swimmers noticed an object in the water floating and upon further investigation, discovered it was in fact, a human body. One of the male beachgoers then pulled the body out of the water onto the sand.  A Medical Doctor pronounced death at the scene and the body was identified by a friend.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

