SPONSORS STEP UP TO SUPPORT MASSY WCPL

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL), organisers of both the Men’s and Women’s CPL, today thanked the Partners of the Republic Bank Men’s CPL Partners who are also supporting the Women’s event for the second season of the WCPL.

Republic Bank, El Dorado Rum, Visa and Angostura have come onboard as Partners of Massy WCPL, joining Title Sponsor Massy.

Massy Stores, Massy Auto and Shell Lubricants continue as partners of the league and airline major Virgin Atlantic has helped ensure the tournament’s players have been able to find their way to Barbados in style.

Jamie Stewart, CPL Commercial Director said, “We’d like to thank our existing Men’s CPL Partners who are also supporting these great female athletes and the cause of promoting women’s sport in the Caribbean. We saw some fantastic outcomes from last year’s event, which outperformed as a life-changing accelerator and showcase for Caribbean female cricket talent. The event relies on the support of our valued partners, and we appreciate the current CPL partner family stepping up and supporting the provision of opportunities for female athletes.”

Karen Tom Yew, General Manager Marketing & Communications, Republic Bank, Title Sponsors of the Men’s CPL, said: “The Republic Bank group has always been committed to supporting gender equality across the Caribbean. In June, 80 women entrepreneurs started training as the second cohort of our EBB program and we see the Women’s CPL as a natural progression of our support for all women in the region”

Mr Komal Samaroo, Chairman of Demerara Distillers Ltd, said: “Demerara Distillers Limited is pleased to partner with the Caribbean Premier League in support of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. This tournament provides women with an opportunity to display their talent, passion and commitment for a sport that unites the Caribbean. We applaud the effort to showcase the best of regional women’s cricket talent to the world and were delighted to see many of the players from last year’s event receive life-changing contracts worldwide. We see the WCPL as a catalyst for inspiring women and girls and breaking down barriers for women in sports. We want to wish the teams all the very best and look forward to an exciting tournament.”

Waldemar Cordero, Marketing Leader for Visa in the Caribbean, said: “According to a survey conducted by Wakefield Research for Visa 89% women agree that sports can develop skills vital to future professional success. We are seeing a positive rising tide in support for women’s sports beyond the playing field; our commitment to continue creating more equitable and inclusive opportunities for women is more powerful than ever.”

Angostura Ltd Executive Manager, Sophie Charles-Barber, said: “Historically women’s sports have received less attention and investment compared to men’s sports and this partnership allows us to level the playing field. Supporting Massy Women’s CPL is a key opportunity for us.”