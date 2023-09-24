SKN Leader Receives Donation of Satellite Phones from DIGICEL to Bolster Disaster Preparedness Efforts

In a proactive effort to enhance disaster preparedness and communication capabilities, telecommunications provider DIGICEL has generously donated three satellite phones to the Prime Minister’s Office. This valuable contribution aims to bolster the nation’s ability to stay connected and coordinate during emergency situations.

The handover ceremony took place at the Prime Minister’s Office, where representatives from DIGICEL presented the satellite phones to the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

Satellite phones play a critical role in maintaining communication when traditional networks are disrupted due to natural disasters, remote locations, or other unforeseen circumstances. With these cutting-edge devices, the Prime Minister’s Office will have the capacity to remain in contact with emergency response teams, government agencies, and international partners, ensuring a swift and coordinated response in times of crisis.

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew receiving donation of satellite phones from CEO of DIGICEL St. Kitts and Nevis, Karlene Telesford.

The satellite phones donated by DIGICEL are equipped with technology that offers robust connectivity in even the most challenging conditions. They are user-friendly and designed for quick deployment, making them an ideal asset for emergency situations.

Prime Minister Drew expressed appreciation for DIGICEL’s generous donation, stating, “I would like to extend our sincere thanks to DIGICEL for their generous contribution. These satellite phones will significantly enhance our ability to respond effectively to emergencies and serve our citizens in times of need. We value the partnership we have with DIGICEL and look forward to continued collaboration for the betterment of our nation.”

(L-R) Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Glenroy Blanchette; Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; CEO of DIGICEL St. Kitts and Nevis, Karlene Telesford; B2B Sales Manager, Jacinth Welsh; and Product Executive at DIGICEL St. Kitts and Nevis, Luis Gay Caraballo.

Present at the handover were the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Glenroy Blanchette; CEO of DIGICEL St. Kitts and Nevis, Karlene Telesford; Product Executive at DIGICEL St. Kitts and Nevis, Luis Gay Caraballo; and B2B Sales Manager, Jacinth Welsh.