Breaking News

  • “The time for education transformation is past-due” by Paula-Ann Moore

  • Expert Savers with Sagicor Bank in for Rude Awakening: Monthly Fee only waived with $2,500 minimum

  • Police on the Lookout for “Move It” of Bank Hall

  • THREE FROM ST JOHN FACING CANNABIS RELATED CHARGES, UP TO $1.4 MILLION FOUND

  • 35-year-old man from Bank Hall is most recent missing person

  • Cargo Expert seeking to reduce consumer costs with rapid modernisation

Police Handcuffs

Silver Sands teen caught on Yorkshire Rd back behind bars

DevilsAdvocate

,

Silver Sands teen caught on Yorkshire Rd back behind bars

DevilsAdvocate

,
Police Handcuffs

Roshawn Jaeir Kangal 18 years of McClean’s Gap, Silver Sands, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday September 6th 2023 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Saturday 23rd September 2023, he was arrested and brought into custody and is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the General Public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

Rodney Inniss Inspector (Ag.)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

Post Views: 5
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
TrIDent 1
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen