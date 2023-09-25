Silver Sands teen caught on Yorkshire Rd back behind bars

Roshawn Jaeir Kangal 18 years of McClean’s Gap, Silver Sands, Christ Church who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday September 6th 2023 in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Saturday 23rd September 2023, he was arrested and brought into custody and is currently assisting Police personnel with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the General Public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

Rodney Inniss Inspector (Ag.)

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service