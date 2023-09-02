SBA CHAIRMAN SAYS MSME SUPPORT ONLY LIP SERVICE, GOV’T MUST STEP UP (Small Business Week Launch)

Charles Carter – Chairman of the Small Business Association of Barbados spoke this weekend at Two Mile Hill in a very pithy set of opening remarks, more like a volley, noting that concessions for Medium to Small, Micro-Enterprises (MSME’s) is more along lines of their compliance to Government instead of assisting this sector to expand the Barbadian Economy.

SBA Chairman Charles Carter presents a voucher from Berger Paints to SBA Member Colin Daniel who correctly identified the first church to buy Electricity before Light & Power was so named was the Dalkeith Methodist Church in the early 20th Century…

Mr Carter was addressing media and members at the LESC for their annual Small Business Week Launch. Thursday 28th September is part of their agenda, this is the Association’s Annual General Meeting. Addressing that session will be Dr Henderson Carter who’ll examine “The State of Black Business amd Prospects for the Future” at what some folk call Sherbourne Centre still, but now also known as the LESC at Two Mile Hill.