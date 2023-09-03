ROYALS CRUISE TO SECOND WCPL WIN

Barbados Royals made light work of chasing 74 to stay unbeaten from their opening round of fixtures at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

After chasing a record 167 two days ago in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) opener, Hayley Matthews’ side made the most of their chances against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The visitors were without their captain and most experienced international Deandra Dottin and exciting new overseas Orla Prendergast for their opening match of their WCPL defence.

Trinbago Knight Riders never got going with the bat despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, with only one player reaching double figures as the side capitulated to 73 all out.

Barbados Royals 79-4 (Lewis 27, Matthews 19; Jonas 2/29, Kelly 1/12) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 73 all out (Kycia Knight 15, Kirby 8; Burns 3/19, Wellington 2/13) by six wickets.

The Royals didn’t hang around in their pursuit of the total knocking off 74 for four wickets inside 11 overs after an explosive powerplay started the chase strongly.

The Knight Riders reached 32-1 from their steady PowerPlay. Kycia Knight made a good start as she scored at just shy of a run a ball in the first six overs, however when she was dismissed by Erin Burns, the visitors fell from 36-2 to 73 all out.

Spin dominated for Matthews’ side as it had in their first match on Thursday, taking eight wickets for 54 runs, bowling 12.4 of the 16.4 bowled overs. Australian pairing Erin Burns and Amanda-Jade Wellington were the stars with 3/19 and 2/13, respectively.

The Royals in response got off to a fast start in the powerplay, the captain leading off with a quickfire 19, supported by Gaby Lewis on the back of a score of 47, reached a run-a-ball 27, the hosts surpassing 50 inside the PowerPlay.

Matthews’ side endured a setback as they three wickets for 11 runs between overs five to nine with Knight Riders’ spinners enjoying some consolation wicket taking, although it wasn’t enough to affect the result.

Barbados Royals are back in action for a third consecutive match tomorrow as they face Guyana Amazon Warriors in a repeat of the 2023 WCPL opener.