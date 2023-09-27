MONEY LAUNDERERS PLACED IN REMAND

Breaking News

The Criminal Investigation Department (South) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and jointly formally charged Wayne Jabari Holder 29 years, Cheryl Patricia Holder 46 years and Tia Azariah Gibson 22 years all of Kellman’s Land, Black Rock, Saint Michael for the following offences:

WAYNE HOLDER:
WAYNE HOLDER:
  • Serious Bodily Harm – of Dorin Boyce on 6th September 2023
  • Burglary – residence of Dorin Boyce on 6th September 2023
  • Theft of Money – from Dorin Boyce on 29th June 2023
  • Money Laundering – 17th June & 5th September 2023

WAYNE HOLDER & CHERYL HOLDER:

  • Theft of Money – from Dorin Boyce on 17th June & 5th September 2023
  • Money Laundering – 17th June & 5th September 2023

WAYNE HOLDER & TIA GIBSON:

  • Theft of Money – from Dorin Boyce on 17th June & 5th September 2023
  • Money Laundering – 17th June & 5th September 2023

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court #1 on Monday 25th September 2023. Wayne Holder has been remanded to Dodds Prison, while Cheryl Holder and Tia Gibson were both granted bail in the sum of ten thousand ($10,000.00) dollars and are schedule to re-appear on Monday 23rd October 2023.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

