Step inside music’s biggest scandal with Milli Vanilli, a new feature-length documentary that tells the story of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. Rob and Fab, better known as Milli Vanilli, became the world’s most popular pop duo in 1990 — but their ascension came at a devastating price that ultimately led to their infamous undoing. Hear from the real voices in Milli Vanilli, a documentary that’s critically acclaimed as “captivating” and “revealing”.

Stream the Milli Vanilli documentary October 24, exclusively on Paramount+