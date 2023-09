This fall, readers will find out in a revolutionary series by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. Announced back in March, G.O.D.S. will see two of the industry’s greatest modern visionaries dramatically redefine Marvel’s pantheon of cosmic beings and masterfully deconstruct the forces behind reality.

What lies at the crossroads of science and magic? A modern myth of the Marvel Universe arrives this fall in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s ‘G.O.D.S.’!