Electricity Kills

Man climbs Breadfruit Tree, Man roasted – not Breadfruits

Electricity Kills

Officers at the District ‘A’ Police Station are probing the unnatural death of a 36-year-old male who died at Long Gap, Spooners Hill, St. Michael on Thursday 31st August 2023.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

About 08:42 am, Police responded to 3rd Ave, Long Gap due to a report of a man being electrocuted. On arrival, they viewed the body of a male lying face down with burns on his body. He has been identified as Ramon Renaldo Dawson of the said address.  A Medical Doctor pronounced death at the scene.

Rodney Inniss Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

