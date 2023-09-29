How do I Hub thee? Let me count the flights, Virgin Atlantic marks quarter century of gracing Bajan shores

Barbados appears set to become the regional hub for Virgin Atlantic’s Caribbean operations.

This was just announced by Juha Jarvinen (2nd from right), the airline’s chief commercial officer was recently on hand for observing the 25th anniversary of Virgin Atlantic flights to Barbados.

Speaking during a Press cortege at Sea Breeze Hotel on Maxwell Coast Road, Christ Church, the chief commercial officer said Barbados was one of Virgin’s top three destinations to be reopened after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the relaunch of New York & Los Angeles.

With the rebuilding of its Barbados network of Virgin flights post-pandemic, they’re now making available 15 flights weekly from the United Kingdom in the winter season, 4 from Manchester & 11 of them from Heathrow.

The night was warm, and some dressed to recognise the climate! Virgin Atlantic had a huge bash at the British High Commissioner’s residence of Ben Mar near Erdiston Teachers Training College.

Citing how Virgin Atlantic evolved over the past two decades, Chief Commercial Officer Juha Jarvinen said “as part of the network plan, Barbados was never questioned. It has always been within the Caribbean strategy“.

As part of their anniversary celebrations, Virgin Atlantic is offering a US$25 discount on economy travel with the airline. Tickets must be booked by October 4 for travel up to the middle of 2024.

Chief Product Development Officer with the BTMI Marsha Alleyne thanked officials of Virgin Atlantic for sticking with Barbados for all this time, noting both the destination and the airline strengthened ties over the decades.