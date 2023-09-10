Expert Savers with Sagicor Bank in for Rude Awakening: Monthly Fee only waived with $2,500 minimum

After many Bajans contemplated shifting business on hearing since May no ATM fees by Worthing side, Sagicor Bank finally let the penny drop with some of their other accounts… Lee-Ann O’Selmo, their Chief Client Officer (just returned from a honeymoon in Mykonos), warned clientele in a mass inbox message the following?

Effective 1st October, 2023, Sagicor Bank (Barbados) Limited will cease waiving the minimum balance fee on the Expert-Saver account for all clients. This cessation will result in clients being charged BBD $10.00 each month-end for which their Expert-Saver account has a closing balance of less than BBD $2,500.00.

Clients may avoid this fee, the release continued, by maintaining a balance of BBD $2,500.00 or more on their Expert-Saver accounts or by using one of our other accounts which does not bear a minimum balance fee.