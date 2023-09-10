Breaking News

  • Expert Savers with Sagicor Bank in for Rude Awakening: Monthly Fee only waived with $2,500 minimum

  • Police on the Lookout for “Move It” of Bank Hall

  • THREE FROM ST JOHN FACING CANNABIS RELATED CHARGES, UP TO $1.4 MILLION FOUND

  • 35-year-old man from Bank Hall is most recent missing person

  • Cargo Expert seeking to reduce consumer costs with rapid modernisation

  • CARICOM Development Fund Inks MoU with Afreximbank

The bank's ABMs are conveniently located at Worthing Corporate Centre, Sagicor's Financial Centres at Wildey and Collymore Rock, The Estates at St. George, Massy Sunset Crest, Massy Warrens, Trident House, and Emerald City Supermarket.

Expert Savers with Sagicor Bank in for Rude Awakening: Monthly Fee only waived with $2,500 minimum

AirBourne

, ,

Expert Savers with Sagicor Bank in for Rude Awakening: Monthly Fee only waived with $2,500 minimum

AirBourne

, ,
The bank's ABMs are conveniently located at Worthing Corporate Centre, Sagicor's Financial Centres at Wildey and Collymore Rock, The Estates at St. George, Massy Sunset Crest, Massy Warrens, Trident House, and Emerald City Supermarket.

After many Bajans contemplated shifting business on hearing since May no ATM fees by Worthing side, Sagicor Bank finally let the penny drop with some of their other accounts… Lee-Ann O’Selmo, their Chief Client Officer (just returned from a honeymoon in Mykonos), warned clientele in a mass inbox message the following?

Effective 1st October, 2023, Sagicor Bank (Barbados) Limited will cease waiving the minimum balance fee on the Expert-Saver account for all clients. This cessation will result in clients being charged BBD $10.00 each month-end for which their Expert-Saver account has a closing balance of less than BBD $2,500.00.

Clients may avoid this fee, the release continued, by maintaining a balance of BBD $2,500.00 or more on their Expert-Saver accounts or by using one of our other accounts which does not bear a minimum balance fee.

To learn more about their products please visit www.sagicor.bank/our-products. More information on Sagicor Bank fees can be found at www.sagicor.bank/scheduleofcharges. But then you probably thought it was too good to be true, eh?

Post Views: 359
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
TrIDent 1
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen