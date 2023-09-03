DIGITIZING THE BARBADIAN ECONOMY ENABLES GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS (Small Business Week Launch)

Flow Business is the Title Sponsor for the 2023 Edition of the SBA’s Small Business Week, just like the 2022 edition. This video features Marilyn Sealy who’s the Sr Director, Head of Communications at Cable & Wireless the parent company of Flow Business. Her address concentrated on the necessity to simplify and expand eCommerce to allow MSME’s to effectively compete with larger concerns for a slice of the financial pie across the planet.

Small Business Week is the flagship presentation of the Small Business Association of Barbados – it’s a yearly sojourn noted for its Leo Leacock memorial lecture. The lecture series is in fact named after a local entrepreneur whose lumber company was an advertising staple for the 4:30 pm edition of local radio station’s VOB’s newscast for years on end.

This year their lecture series continues to draw intriguing characters, no less than ex-Finance Minister Chris Sinckler for Tuesday 26th September at the Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination on Cave Hill.

Sinckler (extreme left) is remembered by many Barbadians for adjusting Value Added Tax, introducing a brief yet meteoric tuition scale at the Cave Hill Campus of UWI among other changes in his tenure with the Freundel J. Stuart regime from 2010 to 2018.

Sinckler will examine “The Role of Small Firms in the Development Agenda for Small Island Developing States (SIDS)” and that presentation is 6:00 pm for 26/09/2023 at the Walcott-Warber Theatre.