Create Hope: Tell NCDs NOPE! FREE Community pop-up screening

Join us in the fight against Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) on September 25, 2023 from 8:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 4:00pm at King George V Memorial Park, St. Philip

Available screening tests include blood sugar, blood pressure, oxygen level, heart rate and more (More locations coming up next month)