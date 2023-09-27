Breaking News

This broadening of our horizons can be done with a tool - The Certificate of Recognition of CARICOM Skills Qualification.

CARICOM REACTS TO GUYANA-VENEZUELA BORDER ISSUE (SABRE RATTLING TO NO AVAIL)

CARICOM REACTS TO GUYANA-VENEZUELA BORDER ISSUE (SABRE RATTLING TO NO AVAIL)

This broadening of our horizons can be done with a tool - The Certificate of Recognition of CARICOM Skills Qualification.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) notes with grave concern and that’s all it ever does the contents of a Communique emanating from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela regarding the announcement made by our sister Member State, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, about its intention to open bids for certain oil blocks in the waters adjacent to Guyana’s coast.

CARICOM views the stated intention of Venezuela to “apply all the necessary measures” to prevent the operations licensed by Guyana in its waters, as a threat of the use of force contrary to international law. It is also not in keeping with the long-standing position of the Latin American and Caribbean countries that our Region must remain a Zone of Peace. Translation? We are a toothless jaguar who cannot even squeak far less roar…

CARICOM has also taken note of the decision of the Venezuelan National Assembly to conduct a popular referendum on defending Venezuela’s claim. CARICOM expresses the hope that Venezuela will engage fully in the process before the International Court of Justice, which has determined that it has the jurisdiction in the case brought before it. The Court’s final decision will ensure a resolution that is peaceful, equitable and in accordance with international law.

The Caribbean Community reiterates its full and unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, including its right to peacefully develop the resources of its territory.

