Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is helping businesses struggling to hire — for free

Caribbean employers that have been struggling to find the right human capital to fit their business needs could be in for the breakthrough they’ve been waiting for as a leading recruitment firm is offering some of its services free of charge for a limited time.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition firm that helps to connect the region’s top talent with high-quality employers in their home country, throughout the Caribbean or abroad.

Its clients have included small and medium-sized businesses in the region; notable Caribbean employers like Sandals Resorts, Caribbean Airlines and others; government agencies in several countries; and foreign employers like the UK’s NHS Professionals, among others.

“Up until now, most of our initiatives have focused on helping jobseekers,” said Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO. “We will still be doing that, but now, we want to shift our attention towards employers and see how we can better help business communities in the region.“

As such, for a limited time only, businesses that are recruiting Caribbean talent will be able to post their first job ad through Caribbean Employment Services Inc. completely free of charge for 28 days. This offer also comes complete with all of the complimentary add-on support that comes with a full-service posting, meaning businesses have access to the firm’s suite of HR professionals and recruitment experts.

Boll noted that the labour climate in many Caribbean countries is now rapidly changing as recovery from the worst of COVID-19 is fully underway. He said, “Many Caribbean economies are recovering far more quickly than anyone expected, and that’s great news but it also comes with challenges as some businesses have to quickly hire when they weren’t expecting to so soon.”

Meanwhile, many Caribbean countries are reporting record-low unemployment and tourism booms that mean there may be more job opportunities than there seem to be skilled workers available. Some are calling it a “tight labour market”, but Boll says it could also be an issue with adequate recruitment efforts.

For a limited time, Caribbean businesses can post their job vacancy and tap into a leading recruitment firm’s wide pool of top candidates free of charge.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. has been consistently calling attention to the often-antiquated methods of recruitment and job hunting in many Caribbean countries. Boll has repeatedly urged jobseekers and employers to adopt more modern methods instead of relying on radio ads or relationships with their government representative.

“We thought this might be a perfect opportunity to step in and help businesses meet their staffing needs while encouraging them to upgrade their recruitment process,” the CEO said. “This is a great chance to help businesses and at the same time show them how much more effective a digital recruitment and hiring process can be. We hope as many people hiring will take advantage of this promotion as possible, and we look forward to the many people who will soon find themselves hired as a result.”

Employers who are interested in claiming the promotion and posting their job ad can visit their site and click on the relevant status.

Jobseekers can access the Caribbean Employment Services Inc. online job bank by visiting HERE.