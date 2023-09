Director: Daniel Benmayor

Writers: Daniel Benmayor & Ivan Ledesma

Stars: Pedro Alonso, Victor Cerezuela & Carlos Cortés Ciudad

Ian is a rebellious teenager who lives with his father on the edges of society. They survive by carrying out small scams thanks to Ian’s extraordinary ability to be able to project visual illusions into the minds of others. After accidentally revealing his powers in public, a mysterious secret agency starts to go after him. As he tries to evade capture, Ian discovers he’s not the only person with these powers and that his whole life has been a lie.