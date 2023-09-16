Breaking News

  • Expert Savers with Sagicor Bank in for Rude Awakening: Monthly Fee only waived with $2,500 minimum

  • Police on the Lookout for “Move It” of Bank Hall

  • THREE FROM ST JOHN FACING CANNABIS RELATED CHARGES, UP TO $1.4 MILLION FOUND

  • 35-year-old man from Bank Hall is most recent missing person

  • Cargo Expert seeking to reduce consumer costs with rapid modernisation

  • CARICOM Development Fund Inks MoU with Afreximbank

Victor Mooney presents the Premier of Anguilla, Dr. Ellis L. Webster, a HIV testing kit and a replica of New York's Brooklyn Bridge.

Atlantic Rower Brings Brooklyn Bridge to Anguilla

Bajan Reporter

,

Atlantic Rower Brings Brooklyn Bridge to Anguilla

Bajan Reporter

,
Victor Mooney presents the Premier of Anguilla, Dr. Ellis L. Webster, a HIV testing kit and a replica of New York's Brooklyn Bridge.

Victor Mooney of Queens, New York thanks the government of Anguilla for keeping an eye on him, while he passed their waters in 2014. Mooney kept radio contact with the Anguilla Department of Environment and altered them to his condition. On a fourth try, Mooney reached St. Martin (FWI) from a solo transatlantic row that started at Maspalomas, Gran Canaria on February 19, 2014. Gran Canaria, is an archipelago located off the coast of West Africa. 

Victor Mooney presents the Premier of Anguilla, Dr. Ellis L. Webster, a HIV testing kit and a replica of New York's Brooklyn Bridge.
Victor Mooney presents the Premier of Anguilla, Dr. Ellis L. Webster, a HIV testing kit and a replica of New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

After recovering from 80-pound weight-loss and hull damage repaired, Mooney completed his life-long dream to reach New York’s Brooklyn Bridge on November 29, 2015. His mission was to encourage voluntary HIV testing in memory of his brother who died of AIDS.

The Atlantic Rower, dubbed by The Associated Press, memoir will be released next year in commemoration of the ten-year anniversary of Mooney reaching the Caribbean. 

Post Views: 93
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
TrIDent 1
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen