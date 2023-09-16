Atlantic Rower Brings Brooklyn Bridge to Anguilla

Victor Mooney of Queens, New York thanks the government of Anguilla for keeping an eye on him, while he passed their waters in 2014. Mooney kept radio contact with the Anguilla Department of Environment and altered them to his condition. On a fourth try, Mooney reached St. Martin (FWI) from a solo transatlantic row that started at Maspalomas, Gran Canaria on February 19, 2014. Gran Canaria, is an archipelago located off the coast of West Africa.

Victor Mooney presents the Premier of Anguilla, Dr. Ellis L. Webster, a HIV testing kit and a replica of New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

After recovering from 80-pound weight-loss and hull damage repaired, Mooney completed his life-long dream to reach New York’s Brooklyn Bridge on November 29, 2015. His mission was to encourage voluntary HIV testing in memory of his brother who died of AIDS.

The Atlantic Rower, dubbed by The Associated Press, memoir will be released next year in commemoration of the ten-year anniversary of Mooney reaching the Caribbean.