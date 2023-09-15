15 SUCCESSFUL CHEVENING SCHOLARS FOR BARBADOS & THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN

The Chevening Scholars for the academic year 2023-24 were announced yesterday by HE Scott Furssedonn-Wood, British High Commissioner, at a pre-departure event for all Scholars held in Barbados and in High Commission offices in the Eastern Caribbean.
The full list of awardees is:
|Antigua and Barbuda
|Curtis Cornelius
|MSc in Criminology
|University of Leicester
|Barbados
|Joycelyn Alleyne
|MSc in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation
|Kings College London
|Kia Lewis
|MSc in Public Health
|London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
|Dominica
|Julie-Ann Charles
|MSc in Risk Management and Financial Engineering
|Imperial College London
|Grenada
|Michelle Alexander
|MSc in Innovation, Creativity & Leadership
|City, University of London
|Danyish Harford
|LLM in Law – Employment, Work and Equality
|University of Bristol
|Sheriece Noel
|LLM in International Litigation and Dispute Resolution
|City, University of London
|Yusuf Stafford
|MSc in Development Economics
|University of Sussex
|St Lucia
|Kevyn Arnold
|MSc Banking and Digital Finance
|University College London
|Latoya Charles
|MA in Gender and Development
|University of Sussex
|Darnally Esteva-St.Ange
|MA in Development Studies
|University of Sussex
|Shauna Menald
|MSc in Finance, Technology and Policy
|University of Edinburgh
|St Vincent and the Grenadines
|André Browne
|MSc in Cyber Security Management
|University of Warwick
|Tahj Marksman
|MSc (Eng) in Environmental Engineering and Project Management
|University of Leeds
|Alicia Medica
|MSc in Sustainability Planning and Environmental Policy
|Cardiff University
Scott Furssedonn-Wood said, ‘These successful Scholars from the Eastern Caribbean studying a wide variety of subjects prove the depth of talent in the region. The Chevening application period opens soon – I encourage all would-be Scholars to apply for a Chevening award.’
The application period for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2023-24 can be found at www.chevening.org. The application period will open in mid-September and will close in mid-November.
