Barbados copped two Scholarships, with Joycelyn Alleyne studying for an MSc in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation at King's College London and Kia Lewis studying for an MSc in Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

15 SUCCESSFUL CHEVENING SCHOLARS FOR BARBADOS & THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN

15 SUCCESSFUL CHEVENING SCHOLARS FOR BARBADOS & THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN

The Chevening Scholars for the academic year 2023-24 were announced yesterday by HE Scott Furssedonn-Wood, British High Commissioner, at a pre-departure event for all Scholars held in Barbados and in High Commission offices in the Eastern Caribbean.

Barbados copped two Scholarships, with <strong>Joycelyn Alleyne</strong> studying for an MSc in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation at King’s College London and <strong>Kia Lewis</strong> studying for an MSc in Public Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
The full list of awardees is:

Antigua and Barbuda
Curtis CorneliusMSc in CriminologyUniversity of Leicester
Barbados
Joycelyn AlleyneMSc in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation

 

Kings College London

 

Kia LewisMSc in Public HealthLondon School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

 

Dominica
Julie-Ann CharlesMSc in Risk Management and Financial Engineering

 

Imperial College London

 

Grenada
Michelle AlexanderMSc in Innovation, Creativity & Leadership

 

City, University of London
Danyish HarfordLLM in Law – Employment, Work and EqualityUniversity of Bristol
Sheriece NoelLLM in International Litigation and Dispute Resolution

 

City, University of London

 

Yusuf StaffordMSc in Development Economics

 

University of Sussex
St Lucia
Kevyn ArnoldMSc Banking and Digital Finance

 

University College London
Latoya CharlesMA in Gender and Development

 

University of Sussex
Darnally Esteva-St.AngeMA in Development StudiesUniversity of Sussex
Shauna MenaldMSc in Finance, Technology and PolicyUniversity of Edinburgh
St Vincent and the Grenadines
André BrowneMSc in Cyber Security Management

 

University of Warwick
Tahj MarksmanMSc (Eng) in Environmental Engineering and Project Management

 

University of Leeds
Alicia MedicaMSc in Sustainability Planning and Environmental Policy

 

Cardiff University

Scott Furssedonn-Wood said, ‘These successful Scholars from the Eastern Caribbean studying a wide variety of subjects prove the depth of talent in the region.  The Chevening application period opens soon – I encourage all would-be Scholars to apply for a Chevening award.’

The application period for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2023-24 can be found at www.chevening.org.  The application period will open in mid-September and will close in mid-November.

