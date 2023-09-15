15 SUCCESSFUL CHEVENING SCHOLARS FOR BARBADOS & THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN

The Chevening Scholars for the academic year 2023-24 were announced yesterday by HE Scott Furssedonn-Wood, British High Commissioner, at a pre-departure event for all Scholars held in Barbados and in High Commission offices in the Eastern Caribbean.

The full list of awardees is:

Antigua and Barbuda Curtis Cornelius MSc in Criminology University of Leicester Barbados Joycelyn Alleyne MSc in Strategic Entrepreneurship and Innovation Kings College London Kia Lewis MSc in Public Health London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Dominica Julie-Ann Charles MSc in Risk Management and Financial Engineering Imperial College London Grenada Michelle Alexander MSc in Innovation, Creativity & Leadership City, University of London Danyish Harford LLM in Law – Employment, Work and Equality University of Bristol Sheriece Noel LLM in International Litigation and Dispute Resolution City, University of London Yusuf Stafford MSc in Development Economics University of Sussex St Lucia Kevyn Arnold MSc Banking and Digital Finance University College London Latoya Charles MA in Gender and Development University of Sussex Darnally Esteva-St.Ange MA in Development Studies University of Sussex Shauna Menald MSc in Finance, Technology and Policy University of Edinburgh St Vincent and the Grenadines André Browne MSc in Cyber Security Management University of Warwick Tahj Marksman MSc (Eng) in Environmental Engineering and Project Management University of Leeds Alicia Medica MSc in Sustainability Planning and Environmental Policy Cardiff University

Scott Furssedonn-Wood said, ‘These successful Scholars from the Eastern Caribbean studying a wide variety of subjects prove the depth of talent in the region. The Chevening application period opens soon – I encourage all would-be Scholars to apply for a Chevening award.’

The application period for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2023-24 can be found at www.chevening.org. The application period will open in mid-September and will close in mid-November.