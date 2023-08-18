YOUNGSTERS INVITED TO CPL MORNING GAMES

The morning games at the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will welcome thousands of young people this summer. There will be giveaways and entertainment at the matches starting at 10am in Saint Lucia, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

With giveaways and entertainment, the 10am games at this year’s CPL are set to become the biggest kids party in sport with thousands of younger age groups in attendance. Also partnering with CPL are Guardian Life who will also be supporting this wide-ranging initiative with further ticket giveaways with the Guardian Life Boundary Buddies scheme.