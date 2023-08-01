WHISPER APPOINTED HOST BROADCASTER FOR C’BEAN PREMIER LEAGUE T20

Global host broadcast specialists Whisper will be the new production partner for the Caribbean Premier League, delivering 41 matches live for the Biggest Party in Sport.

CPL is one of the most watched T20 tournaments around the world and last year had a combined audience of over 720 million viewers.

The tournament will be the latest in a growing cricket portfolio for Whisper, which currently produces all West Indies and New Zealand international cricket, as well as peak-time highlights of England matches for the BBC, including this year’s Ashes. The Whisper creative teams also produced the critically acclaimed Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes, with academy award winner Sir Sam Mendes as Executive Producer.

The Whisper team will be led by three-time BAFTA winning Director Mark Lynch, who joined the Whisper cricket team in 2021 from Sky Sports, alongside producer Craig Cozier, Executive Producers Rob Williams and Mark Cole and Director of Production, Bethan Evans.

Mark Cole, Whisper MD, said: “We are delighted to partner with the team at the CPL and hugely excited about showcasing the amazing cricket and full stadiums to audiences around the world. Our team of cricket specialists have great experience of delivering cricket in the Caribbean and will continue to evolve the coverage with the Whisper stamp of innovation and creativity.”

Pete Russell, CPL CEO, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Whisper as we deliver a world-class tournament for fans in stadiums and for those watching across the globe. We know that Whisper’s fantastic team will help us to showcase the amazing cricketing talent in the Caribbean as well as showing off how the region is a must visit location.”