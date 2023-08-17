“Welcome to a Super Cleanse” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)
IASO TEA – Welcome to a Super Cleanse!
This is an accurate description of how I felt while taking this product.
First let me extend thanks to Joalann Lesley for gifting me with samples to try….
DAY 1
I made the mixture in my water bottle shook it up and even did a little “Starting my Cleansing Journey dance.”
I then proceeded to start my working day within 45 minutes, I found myself using the facilities to tinkle. However, it was no ordinary tinkle, it felt like a gallon of water was gushing out of my body….
This went on for the next couple hours. I made sure to keep hydrated. To be honest, I tinkled even more during the night-time….
DAY 2
Started off fairly decent made the drink and I must say the taste was very palatable.
Started my day got in the car to do a quick errand and again I barely made it back home and in true form… Got to the door and the key would NOT cooperate…
I was in and out mainly urinating. I honestly felt like a cucumber made of more water than anything (LOL)
Day 3
My body started to show signs of lesss bloating I had more energy and my skin was glowing…
In conclusion…
I will post before and after pictures when I have completed the entire month but so far, it is going well… Just no one invite me out until the 21st of September 😉
I fully recommend it, so try it!
Next product I will be using would be the BlossomE
Will keep you guys updated…
- Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother.
She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project, she always exceeds expectations.
Successfully reporting in the 2022 Election Polls for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.