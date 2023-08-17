“Welcome to a Super Cleanse” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

IASO TEA – Welcome to a Super Cleanse!

This is an accurate description of how I felt while taking this product.

First let me extend thanks to Joalann Lesley for gifting me with samples to try….

DAY 1

I made the mixture in my water bottle shook it up and even did a little “Starting my Cleansing Journey dance.”

I then proceeded to start my working day within 45 minutes, I found myself using the facilities to tinkle. However, it was no ordinary tinkle, it felt like a gallon of water was gushing out of my body….

This went on for the next couple hours. I made sure to keep hydrated. To be honest, I tinkled even more during the night-time….

DAY 2

Started off fairly decent made the drink and I must say the taste was very palatable.

Started my day got in the car to do a quick errand and again I barely made it back home and in true form… Got to the door and the key would NOT cooperate…

I was in and out mainly urinating. I honestly felt like a cucumber made of more water than anything (LOL)

Day 3

My body started to show signs of lesss bloating I had more energy and my skin was glowing…

In conclusion…

I will post before and after pictures when I have completed the entire month but so far, it is going well… Just no one invite me out until the 21st of September 😉

I fully recommend it, so try it!

Next product I will be using would be the BlossomE

Will keep you guys updated…