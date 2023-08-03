Traffic Management, re: Final Crop Over Events

The Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Amphitheater, National Botanical Gardens, Waterford, St. Michael, commencing 8.00 pm.

The 98.1 The One, Soca Four.O show will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Amphitheater, National Botanical Gardens, Waterford, St. Michael, commencing 6:00 pm.

On the day of these event, no person shall park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary on the following roads except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers.

Waterford Road

Waterford Boulevard

Station Hill Road

Codrington Road

Bush Hall Road

Stadium Road

Storey Gap

On the relevant dates and periods, no person shall park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary along the emergency route or alternate route except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers.

(a) Primary route : Codrington Road – Waterford Road – Station Hill Road – Hindsbury Road – Harmony Hall Road – James A. Tudor Roundabout – Halls Road – Mencea Cox Roundabout – Martindale’s Road

(b) Alternate route : Codrington Road – Bush Hall – Bank Hall – Country Road – Roebuck Street – Halls Road – Mencea Cox Roundabout – Martindale’s Road

PARKING

Patrons attending the event will be permitted to park on the grounds of the Netball Stadium, the Village Gate and the National Stadium car park and its environs. No parking will be permitted on the sidewalks.

The following Park and Ride sites will be operational during the Pic-O-De-Crop Finals and Soca 4.O. The buses will enter the National Botanical Gardens via the access road from Codrington Road (NCC).

The Park & Ride Sites are: