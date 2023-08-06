TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT FOR “GRAND KADOOMENT”

The Crop Over Festival “Grand Kadooment” will be held on Monday 7 August 2023. This event is the final event on the Crop Over calendar.

ROAD CLOSURE:

On the day of the event between 6:00 a.m and 8:00 p.m hours Green Hill Road from the Everton Weekes Roundabout to its junction with Codrington Road will be closed, to all vehicular traffic except vehicles used by members of the Festival Committee.

Between 6:00 a.m and 8:00 p.m Codrington Road from its junction with Spooners Hill Road to its junction with Waterford Road will be closed to all vehicular traffic except vehicles used by members of the Festival Committee.

On the day of the event between 6:00 a.m and 8:00 p.m the following roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic, except in respect of vehicles used in the Kadooment Day Parade and vehicles used by members of the Festival Committee:

(a) Green Hill Road

(b) Station Hill Road

(c) Bank Hall Cross Road

(d) Bank Hall Main Road

(e) Eagle Hall Road

(f) Black Rock Road

(g) Holborn Circle

(h) Prescod Boulevard

(i) Mighty Grynner Highway

Tomorrow Kadooment Day, between 6:00 a.m and 10:00 p.m The Mighty Grynner Highway from its junction with Holborn Circle to its junction with Black Rock will be closed to all vehicular traffic except vehicles used in the Kadooment Day Parade and vehicles used by members of the Festival Committee.

Between 6:00 a.m and 8:00 p.m no person shall drive along, park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary on the parade route.

On the day of the event between 6:00 a.mand 8:00 p.m no person shall drive along, park or allow a vehicle to remain stationary along Stadium Road, except for the purpose of picking up or setting down passengers.

These rules do not apply to vehicles used by The Barbados Police Service (TBPS), The Barbados Defence Force (BDF), The Barbados Fire Service (BFS) or any other emergency vehicles.