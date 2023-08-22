Town Hall meeting: Friday 25th August 2023 about the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between GAIA Inc. and the Dubai-based consortium

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, M.P., and the Management of the Grantley Adams International Airport invite all members of the public to attend a town hall meeting on Friday, August 25th, 2023, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre from 6:30 p.m.

All are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion. For our community members who are deaf or hard of hearing, a sign language interpreter will be present to ensure inclusivity and effective communication for all attendees.

This discussion will address the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between GAIA Inc. and the Dubai-based consortium of the Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Agencias Universales (AGUNSA), for the Investment, Development and Operation of the Grantley Adams International Airport.

