Town Hall meeting: Friday 25th August 2023 about the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between GAIA Inc. and the Dubai-based consortium

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, M.P., and the Management of the Grantley Adams International Airport invite all members of the public to attend a town hall meeting on Friday, August 25th, 2023, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre from 6:30 p.m.

