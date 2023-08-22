THREE FROM ST JOHN FACING CANNABIS RELATED CHARGES, UP TO $1.4 MILLION FOUND

The Narcotics Division of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged the following for a number of offences:

Joseph Nathaniel Codrington 63 years of Sherbourne No. 3, St. John was charged for the offence of permitting his premises to be used for the production of cannabis which occurred on Tuesday the 15th August 2023. This is in relation to a search warrant which was executed at his residence by the Narcotics Unit and Restore Order personnel where twenty-six (26) cannabis plants were found in his back yard.

Also charged in relation to the same twenty-six plants was Desmond Raymond Eastmond 54 years of the same address. He was charged for (1) possession of cannabis (2) trafficking in cannabis (3) possession with intent to supply cannabis and (4) cultivation of cannabis.

Desmond Raymond Eastmond was also charged with the offences of (1) possession of cannabis (2) trafficking in cannabis and (3) possession with intent to supply cannabis in relation to thirteen (13) bales of cannabis weighing approximately 6 kilograms with an estimated street value of, One Million, three hundred and seventy-eight thousand, four hundred dollars ($1,378,400.00) Barbados currency. This was as a result of an operation conducted on the 14th of August 2023 by The Narcotics Unit in Edgecliff, St. John. The cannabis was discovered in a vehicle which is owned and was being driven by the same Desmond Eastmond.

Jamel Omar Maughn, 38 years of Zores Land, St. John was charged with, (1) possession of cannabis (2) trafficking in cannabis and (3) possession with intent to supply cannabis in relation to 22.70 Kilos of cannabis with an estimated street value of $91,400.00 which was found at his residence during the execution of a search warrant by The Narcotics Unit and C.I.D Central personnel on the 14th August, 2023.

They appeared before Magistrate Joy-Ann Clarke on Friday 18th August 2023. Eastmond and Codrington were both remanded until Thursday August 24th 2023 while Maughn was granted bail to return on the same date.