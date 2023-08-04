“The General” and his army at Soca 4.0

Forty years since his debut, and subsequent win, at Richard Stoute Teen Talent 1983, Edwin The General Yearwood has solidified his place within the pantheon of Barbadian music.

That’s why for 98.1 The One Soca 4.0 – on Sunday, August 6th, at the new Ampitheatre venue at National Botanical Gardens, The General will celebrate his journey from teen to titan on the eve of Kadooment Day.

“What keeps me going is my absolute love for soca. I’m just glad to be a part of it still as I continue my amazing journey,” the former Calypso and multi-Party Monarch said.

“I’m very happy to be a part of 98.1 The Soca 4.0, especially with what it represents: [celebrating] some very hard-working soca artists [and their work] over the years.”

His accolades are equally extensive and umatched, too. Twelve years after his Teen Talent debut, he again won on his first entry into the Calypso and Party Monarchs with Obadele and Voice In My Head. He would also go on to win Tune of the Crop (a.k.a Road March) and complete the first hat-trick, which, to this date, has yet to be accomplished by another artistes.

Since then, he has filled his trophy cabinet with the Party Monarch and Tune of the Crop four more times, the Sweet Soca Monarch twice, Best Song at Trinidad Carnival All Aboard – Atlantik; (1997), World Soca Monarch (1998), Corner Stone Award (2006), Male Entertainer of the Year and Best Uptempo Soca Male (2007) and much more.

Even though his talents have led to him touring extensively throughout the Caribbean, North America, Europe and the Middle East, he still loves performing at home.

That’s why he is happy to be a part of Soca 4.0.

“Bajans can come out and celebrate with artistes who’ve been representing the nation for a very long time and on a very high level. It’s a proud moment for me to be even considered in the line-up!”, the “soca soldier” said.

Sharing the stage with The General that night will be an army of heavy-hitters, including Nikita, Tarique O’neal-Griffith, Marzville, Leadpipe and Saddis, Chief Diin, Fadda Fox, and Grateful Co.

“Choosing my team for Soca 4.0 had a lot to do with the talent. And every single one of the members of the team are passionate about soca music and bring something completely different to their performance with their personalities showing up in their music,” he explained.

Grateful Co., who has long been inspired by Yearwood, can’t wait to touch the National Botanical Gardens, saying: “To be honest, it’s really amazing to be a part of it. Not only be a part of it, but to be on Edwin’s team… someone that you look up to. Majority of everything that I [learned] was from Edwin.

“Singing for the ladies – that type of nice sweet music that the ladies can relate to. French Kiss, Sugar Cane. I always wanted to [do something similar], so that when I touch the soca arena I would bring that same type of flavour.”

As August 6th draws closer, and Team Edwin puts the final touches on their performance, The General shares the motivation behind his presentation to attendees.

“People can expect for the entire team to represent and bring their A+ game. We aren’t coming to compete and be the best team, or to be seen as the best team. Our objective is to leave patrons with beautiful memories of Crop Over. Bringing music from then til’ now, and showcasing the history of soca!” Edwin said.