The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) Unveils New Website for Enhanced User Experience

The Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA) is thrilled to announce the launch of its upgraded website, designed to provide persons, businesses, and stakeholders with an enhanced and user-friendly digital experience. The revamped website offers a range of features and resources to simplify tax-related processes, provide up-to-date information, and improve overall accessibility.

“The launch of our enhanced website is a significant milestone in our efforts to modernize and improve the services we offer to the people of Barbados,” said Erica Lazare, Communications Officer, of the Authority. “We have listened to the feedback from our stakeholders and have worked to create a platform that is easy to navigate, informative, and user-focused.”

Another feature is a streamlined navigation system, making it easier for users to find the information they need, enhancing service delivery. Taxpayers can conveniently access various tax-related services, forms, and resources online, reducing the need for in-person visits and paper-based processes. Educational resources such as guides, FAQs, and informative articles to help users better understand their tax obligations and rights and up-to-date announcements from the BRA are also available.

To experience the new website and explore its features, please visit bra.gov.bb.