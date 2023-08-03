Team Barbados, OECS’ boxing Success

by Bajan Reporter / August 3rd, 2023

The OECS boxing tournament just concluded in Castries, St Lucia. Rain and technical difficulties delayed proceedings and occasionally interrupted the games but did not dampen Bajan boxers’ spirits or stop them from performing their best.

Left to right: Charles Cox, Ronald Als (coach), Ju-Sean Shepherd, Kathy Harper-Hall, Abishai Jean-Baptiste, Jaquan Grant, Jazari Narine-Mayers, Frederick Field (coach), Nathan Walcott, Tyreec Taitt

Charles Cox was named the best elite boxer after a dominant performance against his Grenadian opponent. Abishai Jean-Baptiste also enjoyed his dominance over St. Lucian Kester Mederick. Abishai was introduced to boxing through the Ohana project in September 2022, and executed his coach’s directives to perfection on his first regional boxing stage. Jazari Narine-Mayers won his contest by split decision against local boy Arthur Henry and the numerous St. Lucian spectators in support with their cheers and jeering.

The medal tally for team Barbados: 3 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

