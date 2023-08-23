Team Barbados looking to defend title at the 2023 CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon & Mixed Relay Championships

Set to take place at Goodman’s Bay in Nassau, Bahamas on August 26th and 27th, 2023, team managers Cary Banfield and Garth McIntyre will lead a contingent of 24 athletes with aspirations of bringing home team gold for the second consecutive CARIFTA Championships.

At the 2022 CARIFTA Championships held in Bermuda, a 13-member Barbados team had a total point score of 145, 8 golds, for a total of 15 medals, comfortably beating host team Bermuda of 45 members, who finished for second with 4 golds and 13 medals total. This year, with a bigger squad, mixed with youth and experience, Barbados is ready for the challenge yet again.

The 2023 CARIFTA Championships will follow the same format, that is three events, the triathlon, aquathlon, and mixed relay. The triathlon and aquathlon events consist of 4 age group categories: 11-12, 13-15, 16-19, and Under 21. Whereas, in the mixed relay event, teams will comprise 2 females and 2 males of which at least 1 participant must be from each age group.

In the 11-12 group, Barbados will be led by Laila McIntyre, and sisters Hailey and Ali Banfield who all had exceptional performances at the 2022 Championships. Hailey won both the triathlon and aquathlon titles, and Laila followed with double silvers. Joining them is Zajara Layne who made an impressionable debut last year, and newcomers Liam Beckles, Zack Gill, and Aaiden Lythcott rounding out the 11-12 age group.

The 13-15 age group comprises Cain Banfield, Luke McIntyre, Judah Hall-Fox, Matthew Briggs-Legall, and Zindzele Renwick-Williams, all except for Matthew Briggs-Legall who is making his debut, are seasoned CARIFTA veterans. Luke will be looking to defend his gold-medal title in the aquathlon, and teammate Cain will be looking to better his bronze-place performance in the triathlon. Zindzele will be competing in the 13-15 category for the first time but has already made his mark as he dominated the 11-12 category last year, winning gold in both the triathlon and aquathlon events. The 13-15 females is comprised of newcomers Nhya Doughlin, Jénais Johnson, Alexis Lashley, Victori Bourne, and Isabella Mayers.

Kalya, a student-athlete at Wagner College is also looking to make a statement. Student-athlete, Zahra Gaskin who attends Wingate University is the lone competitor in the Under 21 age group for Team Barbados. Eric Lashley was also selected to compete in the 20-21 age group but unfortunately had to withdraw from the team due to injury.

The team is currently prepping for the games with daily training routines plus weekly team sessions being held to refine the skills required to compete at the CARIFTA level. The managers, athletes and supporters will be leaving Barbados on August 23rd for the Championships. The triathlon events will take place on the first day of competition on August 26th and Aquathlon and Mixed Relays on August 27th.