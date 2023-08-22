SUSPECTED DROWNING OF TANZANIAN NEAR PORT ST CHARLES

Police at the District ‘E’ Police Station are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr. Redempta Assenga Thoroughgood 42 years a (Tanzanian National) who resided at Green Oxted, Surrey, United Kingdom and staying at Port St. Charles Marina, Heywoods, St. Peter. Her unresponsive body was discovered about 3:45 p.m on Sunday 21st August 2023 at Port St. Charles Marina, Heywoods, St. Peter.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

On the mentioned date and time, persons sitting at a nearby bar raised the alarm that a body was floating in the water, face down. A family member identified the body.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL