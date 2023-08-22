SUSPECTED DROWNING OF TANZANIAN NEAR PORT ST CHARLES

by DevilsAdvocate / August 22nd, 2023

Police at the District ‘E’ Police Station are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr. Redempta Assenga Thoroughgood 42 years a (Tanzanian National) who  resided at Green Oxted, Surrey, United Kingdom and staying at Port St. Charles Marina, Heywoods, St. Peter. Her unresponsive body was discovered about 3:45 p.m on Sunday 21st August 2023 at Port St. Charles Marina, Heywoods, St. Peter.

CIRCUMSTANCES:

On the mentioned date and time, persons sitting at a nearby bar raised the alarm that a body was floating in the water, face down. A family member identified the body.

Anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

ALL INFORMATION RECEIVED WILL BE STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp;
    Public Affairs & Communications Officer
