Squad Selection for Rugby Barbados 7s Olympic Qualifier in Canada

by Bajan Reporter / August 5th, 2023

The Barbados Rugby Football Union (BRFU or Rugby Barbados) has announced the squad of players representing their country in vying for a place in the 2024 Olympic Games Rugby 7s.

According to Head Coach, Joe Whipple, “This has been the most competitive selection for our local players in my time as 7s coach. Also, this will be the first time that our squad is 100% local-based players. Since the Trinidad 15s game, the group has worked and made very good progress. We have an extended two-week training camp before the tournament. The players are excited about the prospect of playing in this tournament. Personally, I am excited about returning to the place where I started playing rugby.

Once again, the three John brothers (Simeon, Simroy and Simon) and their cousin Jaden Howell are in the squad. With the experienced Sean Ward and Enrique Oxley as co-captains and a dynamic mix of experienced players and relative newcomers, it is expected that the team will perform at a very high level.

Coach Whipple is referring to the city of Langford, British Columbia, Canada, which will host the crucial 2023 Rugby Americas North Sevens, which will serve as the regional Qualification Event for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series 2024. The event is set for August 19-20, 2023, and will see some of the world’s best sevens teams in action.

The Barbados Squad:
Sean Ward – Captain
Enrique Oxley – Captain
Simeon John
Simroy John
Simon John
John Shane Howard
Rajiv Grant
Jaden Howell
Cadeem Knight
Mikyle Walcott
Noah Paskins
D’andre Phillips
Dario Stoute
Jeremy Nelson

NonTraveling Reserves
Kris Carrington
Nickolie Bonnett

