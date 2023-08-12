Rotary Club of Barbados 2023-24 Installation of New Board

In a magnificent and glitzy event, the Rotary Club of Barbados recently installed its new leaders for the upcoming year. The installation ceremony, held at the prestigious Sandals Royal was a true reflection of the club’s commitment to service and community building. The ceremony was held under the patronage of the President of Barbados, Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason, GCMG, DA, QC

The Rotary Installation event witnessed a large turnout, with esteemed guests and members gathered to welcome the new leadership under this year’s theme Create Hope in the World. The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and anticipation, as the club bid farewell to their outgoing president Tracey Knight-Lloyd and welcomed their incoming president with open arms.

Outgoing president, Tracey Knight-Lloyd, delivered a heartfelt speech expressing her gratitude to the members for their unwavering support and dedication throughout her tenure. Under her guidance, the Rotary Club accomplished several impactful projects, such as organizing the Save Spend Thrive Financial Wellness workshops, educational and youth initiatives such as Youth Elevation Scheme, Building the Brand Called You and Model United Nations programs, and environmental initiatives such as the Water Tank Project, all aimed at improving the lives of fellow citizens.

To support this cause, President Ermine shared that “the Club will partner with five corporate organizations namely Ross University School of Medicine, Sagicor Life Inc, The Bayview Hospital Ltd, the Emergency Room Inc and Riomed Ltd, to scale up community-based screening, increase advocacy, raise awareness, and sensitization for NCD prevention and control including childhood obesity.”

Disease prevention is one of the seven areas of focus for Rotary and just last month Rotary International awarded a US$2 million grant to fight cervical cancer in Egypt. This is another demonstration of the Club’s commitment as a global organization to supporting communities.

President Ermine President Ermine further pledged to build upon the club’s existing achievements and boldly tackle new challenges.

Rotary’s International President Gordon encouraged all Rotary Clubs to prioritize mental health by creating a space where it is safe to address mental illness and emotional health issues as it will help provide a welcoming, equitable, and inclusive environment for everyone who interacts with us. Considering this, President Ermine stated, “the rotary clubs in Barbados have initiated plans to develop a joint project to help raise awareness of mental health needs.”

The Club further celebrated the induction of their newest Honorary Rotarians for the 2023-2024 term. This year’s distinguished honorees include Past President & Senator Lisa Cummins, UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados & Eastern Caribbean, Mr. Didier Treeebucq, and Senior Associtae Dean of External Affairs & Professor of Pediatrics at Ross University School of Medicine Dr. Rhonda McIntyre.

The title of Honorary Rotarian is a prestigious recognition granted to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the Rotary Club’s principles of Service Above Self. It is an esteemed acknowledgment of their remarkable achievements, tireless efforts towards community betterment, and embodiment of the core values that the Rotary Club upholds.

The 2023-24 Board is ready to serve and Create Hope in our Community!