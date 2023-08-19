RELP and CCREEE partner to promote renewable energy in the Caribbean

RELP (formerly GREENMAP) is pleased to announce a strategic agreement with the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), an institution of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

By leveraging RELP’s experience and the CCREEE’s regional knowledge and expertise, this collaboration agreement, signed on July 11th, aims to drive the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure; foster innovation in, and enhance the sustainability of, the energy sector in the Caribbean. The agreement also establishes CCREEE as a vital technical partner of RELP, supporting the conduct of comprehensive engineering analyses to support future actions on low-carbon energy development.

“We are thrilled to join forces with our new technical partner CCREEE and, together, drive and facilitate the development of renewable energy in the Caribbean. The region holds tremendous potential, and we have no doubt that through this collaboration we can achieve tangible results,” said Ramiro Gomez Barinaga RELP’s Director of Finance Strategy Design.

In return, the Executive Director of CCREEE, Dr Gary Jackson said, “The CCREEE was established as a centre of excellence for accelerating sustainable energy implementation within the Caribbean and we are excited for the opportunity to provide Caribbean-centric experts to support RELP in its efforts to provide development assistance towards the energy transition within the region. The expectation is that there will be substantial transformation of the energy sector from its current state of dependence on expensive, imported fossil-based fuels to one that is reliable, affordable, climate-resilient, and, ultimately, improving the competitiveness of businesses and the lives of our people.”

By combining their respective strengths, both RELP and CCREEE aim to empower Caribbean nations to harness the full potential of renewable energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and build a sustainable future for generations to come.