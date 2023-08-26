PriceSmart Announces Opening of New Optical Service in Barbados

PriceSmart, the leading company in U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Optical Center at its Club in Warrens, St. Michael.

Licensed optometrists and opticians are highly qualified to provide personalized care and advice to Members with a curated range of options that cater to their specific needs, so they can choose from various frames, designer brands, cutting-edge lenses, high-quality materials, and innovative coatings that protect against digital eye strain.

The Optical service also features an ultra-modern examination facility and partnership with a state-of-the-art lab that can produce prescriptions in reasonable timeframes.

PriceSmart offers a new way to take care of Members’ vision and eye health through this new Optical Center. The service combines quality, convenience, and value, which are the brand’s hallmarks.

The Optical Center accepts most major vision insurance plans, the Republic Bank/PriceSmart Visa Platinum credit card, and other payment methods.