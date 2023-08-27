POWELL AND QAIS STAR FOR ROYALS

The Barbados Royals defeated the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in their 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match at Warner Park, St Kitts.

The Royals won the toss and opted to field first and despite seemingly having the Patriots innings under their control, the home side rallied with late order batting to set a mammoth total of 197/7.

In reply the Royals saw Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers lay the foundation in the PowerPlay before captain Rovman Powell saw his side home with the fastest 50 in the Republic Bank CPL this season.

His destructive innings saw the Royals complete the second highest run chase in Republic Bank CPL history.

Rahkeem Cornwall induced a mis-timed stroke from Evin Lewis, the opener sweeping only as far as Kyle Mayers for 8 before Joshua Da Silva was run out for 5 chasing a quick second run.

Outside of the PowerPlay the Patriots run scoring slowed significantly, Fletcher and Sherfane Rutherford only putting on 39 runs from 34 balls before Nyeem Young dismissed Rutherford caught and bowled for 28.

Fletcher followed shortly afterwards having just got to his 50, Qais Ahmad trapping him lbw. That was only the beginning of Ahmad’s work as he cleaned up Jyd Goolie to leave the Patriots teetering at 111/5.

Powerful late order hitting from Corbin Bosch (38) and Dominic Drakes (20) ensured the Patriots ended with momentum on their side, with a stiff target of 198 for the Royals to chase.

If the Royals were going to chase the total they would need a fast start and they got that and then some with Rahkeem Cornwall smashing 38 from 15 balls to give the reply the impetus it needed.

Having reached 74 at the end of the PowerPlay the Royals were well ahead of the game but Kyle Mayers fell shortly after that to open the door for the Patriots.

The Patriots couldn’t apply further wicket taking pressure but even so with the Royals poised at 150/3 with five overs to go, the match seemed set for a tight finish.

However, captain Rovman Powell saw his side home with a destructive 67 from 29 balls to guide the Royals home with nine balls to spare.