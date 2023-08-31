Police on the Lookout for “Move It” of Bank Hall

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Jamar Carlieous Browne alias ‘Move it’ or ‘Red man’ 29 years, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Browne, whose last known address is Mottley Land, Bank Hall, St. Michael is of a light brown complexion and has a medium built. He has a large oval head, large nose and ears. He has a tattoo with the words “Move It” on the inside of his right forearm and a tattoo in the image of “two joker faces” on his left forearm along with an image of a dice and cards on his left shoulder.

Jamar Carlieous Browne is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘A’ Police Station located at Station Hill, St. Michael accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Jamar Carlieous Browne, is asked to contact C.I.D. personnel at the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7270 or 430-7295, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

The subject is considered to be armed and dangerous and the public is advised to exercise caution.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Rodney Inniss Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service