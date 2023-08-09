Pinnacle Feeds announces reduction in livestock feed prices

Bajan livestock farmers will start benefiting immediately from reduced prices for animal feeds as Pinnacle Feeds will start passing on recent reductions in international grain prices.

Managing Director Mr Rakeesh Bernard: “We are pleased to report that we have seen modest decreases in international grain prices over the past few months. While this is still a long way from reversing the increases which the livestock sector has endured for the past several years, we know that farmers will appreciate a first step in that direction, and so we’re reducing prices by 2% with immediate effect.”

“Our focus remains on manufacturing the highest quality animal feed products at affordable prices.”