“Paint, Rum and Festivities!” by Richelle Lavine (on the scene)

by AirBourne / August 6th, 2023

The Berger Colour Shop and Kooyman Foreday Morning Jam came off without any issues despite the late start.

The event had different starting points some revellers started from Queens Park and some from BIDC.

The scores of people that gathered by the BIDC building waited patiently until it was time to move off, while waiting various DJ’s including Peter Rock and Andrew Chase kept everyone entertained with new and old calypso music.

Even the Barbados Skating teams were along for the fun, dancing and doing various stunts with their multi-coloured flashing lights adding more colors and excitement to the Festivities.

When it was time to start the marshals made sure all documents and protocols were adhered to.

The island of Martinique was also represented by this loving couple!

The island of Martinique was also represented by this loving couple!

By the time they gave the green light it was after 2 am. Everyone was ready and anxious to get on the highway to showcase their moves.

The Garden Stars and Blue Devils band was first in line, and they made sure that a good first impression was had, putting paint and clay all over every band member all the while wukking up to songs from Leadpipe, Lil Rick, Problem Child and many more. Smiles and laughter was seen all around.

The Garden Stars and Blue Devils band was first in line, and they made sure that a good first impression was had, putting paint and clay all over every band member all the while wukking up to songs from Leadpipe, Lil Rick, Problem Child and many more. Smiles and laughter was seen all around.

The band although small was quite enjoyable. All of the band leaders made sure to mingle with everyone Cardinal, Don and Dwayne stayed on the road from beginning to the end which was very admirable. Even some of the bartenders were seen in the crowd refreshing everyone’s beverage.

Richelle Lavine is a multi talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother. She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations. Successfully reporting on the 2022 Election Polls for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

Richelle Lavine is a multi-talented Writer, Journalist, Personal Chef, Teacher and Proud Mother.
She is a very diligent and focused individual and when she sets her sights on a project she always exceeds expectations.
Successfully reporting on the 2022 Election Polls for VOB 92.9, Ms Lavine teaches Primary and Secondary students who are taking both Common Entrance and CSEC.

One thing I must commend the Garden Stars and Blue Devils band on, is the level of professionalism and camaraderie that was provided they made sure everything was on point from the jump on the road to making sure that the drinks and food were adequate. I absolutely loved the food it was very tasty and hot. Overall, for someone who doesn’t normally indulge in the festivities, I would join them again next year.

Post Views: 165
Follow on Instagram

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Platinum 7 336x280 1
  • Main Template 336x280
  • TrIDent 1
  • BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen