“Paint, Rum and Festivities!” by Richelle Lavine (on the scene)

The Berger Colour Shop and Kooyman Foreday Morning Jam came off without any issues despite the late start.

The event had different starting points some revellers started from Queens Park and some from BIDC.

The scores of people that gathered by the BIDC building waited patiently until it was time to move off, while waiting various DJ’s including Peter Rock and Andrew Chase kept everyone entertained with new and old calypso music.

Even the Barbados Skating teams were along for the fun, dancing and doing various stunts with their multi-coloured flashing lights adding more colors and excitement to the Festivities.

When it was time to start the marshals made sure all documents and protocols were adhered to.

By the time they gave the green light it was after 2 am. Everyone was ready and anxious to get on the highway to showcase their moves.

The band although small was quite enjoyable. All of the band leaders made sure to mingle with everyone Cardinal, Don and Dwayne stayed on the road from beginning to the end which was very admirable. Even some of the bartenders were seen in the crowd refreshing everyone’s beverage.

One thing I must commend the Garden Stars and Blue Devils band on, is the level of professionalism and camaraderie that was provided they made sure everything was on point from the jump on the road to making sure that the drinks and food were adequate. I absolutely loved the food it was very tasty and hot. Overall, for someone who doesn’t normally indulge in the festivities, I would join them again next year.