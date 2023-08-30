now also on Telegram
now also on Telegram

Breaking News

  • Police on the Lookout for “Move It” of Bank Hall

  • THREE FROM ST JOHN FACING CANNABIS RELATED CHARGES, UP TO $1.4 MILLION FOUND

  • 35-year-old man from Bank Hall is most recent missing person

  • Cargo Expert seeking to reduce consumer costs with rapid modernisation

  • CARICOM Development Fund Inks MoU with Afreximbank

  • Barbados shows triathlete form at Commonwealth Youth Games

The Lagos-born singer gives praise to Oluwa—meaning God—in his native tongue of Yoruba on this celebratory track. Its accompanying visual - directed by Chris Chuky - was captured inside a church in London adorned with grandiose architecture, colorfully painted frescoes and stained-glass windows.

NIGERIAN STAR PATORANKING REJOICES WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY ON NEW VIDEO FOR “HIGHER” OUT NOW

Bajan Reporter

,

NIGERIAN STAR PATORANKING REJOICES WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY ON NEW VIDEO FOR “HIGHER” OUT NOW

Bajan Reporter

,
The Lagos-born singer gives praise to Oluwa—meaning God—in his native tongue of Yoruba on this celebratory track. Its accompanying visual - directed by Chris Chuky - was captured inside a church in London adorned with grandiose architecture, colorfully painted frescoes and stained-glass windows.

Patoranking reveals his brand-new video for “Higher,” the opening track from his anticipated fourth studio album World Best (out Sept 6, 2023).

The Lagos-born singer gives praise to<strong> Oluwa</strong>—meaning <strong>God</strong>—in his native tongue of<strong> Yoruba</strong> on this celebratory track. Its accompanying visual - directed by <strong>Chris Chuky</strong> - was captured inside a church in London adorned with grandiose architecture, colorfully painted frescoes and stained-glass windows.
The Lagos-born singer gives praise to Oluwa—meaning God—in his native tongue of Yoruba on this celebratory track. Its accompanying visual – directed by Chris Chuky – was captured inside a church in London adorned with grandiose architecture, colorfully painted frescoes and stained-glass windows.

Decked in Sunday’s best, Patoranking rejoices with friends and family – singing and dancing with fervor to the cracking percussion sound and soft glowing synth chords provided by Mix Master Garzy.

“Higher” follows a string of singles released over the last year that will also be featured on World Best. Released at the end of 2022,  the intoxicating “Kolo Kolo ft. Diamond Platnumz (produced by Young Willis) has already received almost 30 million YT video views and recently won Best East Meets West Collaboration at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) 2023. Abobi followed with its full-bodied melodies provided by Nigeria’s Kel P, whose credits include multiple hits on Burna Boy’s 2019 landmark album African Giant. In July 2023, Patoranking unleashed the party starter Tonight” ft. Popcaan produced by DJ Breezy, who is responsible for Patoranking’s 2014 hit “My Woman, My Everything” ft. Wande Coal. This Nigeria-meets-Jamaica anthem is already over 2.3m+ YT views and climbing Nigeria’s Top 100 chart.

Patoranking was instantly drawn to the pulsating native rhythms of galala, an uptempo reggae-inspired music and dance that took over the streets of Lagos in the 1980s and 1990s. Through his long-standing reputation of layering afrobeats, dancehall and reggae,

Patoranking is in a class of his own. World Best is a masterfully modern culmination of this genre fusion – driven by love, life and conscious lyricism. This album further solidifies Patoranking as one of the boldest and most unique African voices of this generation.
Patoranking is in a class of his own. World Best is a masterfully modern culmination of this genre fusion – driven by love, life and conscious lyricism. This album further solidifies Patoranking as one of the boldest and most unique African voices of this generation.2

With 500 million + YouTube views, an 8.7 million + IG following and over a quarter of a billion DSP streams for his last album Three (2020), Patoranking continues to command attention across the globe, living up to his appointed moniker World Best.

Post Views: 2
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Platinum 7 336x280 1
Main Template 336x280
TrIDent 1
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen