NIGERIAN STAR PATORANKING REJOICES WITH FRIENDS & FAMILY ON NEW VIDEO FOR “HIGHER” OUT NOW

Patoranking reveals his brand-new video for “Higher,” the opening track from his anticipated fourth studio album World Best (out Sept 6, 2023).

Decked in Sunday’s best, Patoranking rejoices with friends and family – singing and dancing with fervor to the cracking percussion sound and soft glowing synth chords provided by Mix Master Garzy.

“Higher” follows a string of singles released over the last year that will also be featured on World Best. Released at the end of 2022, the intoxicating “Kolo Kolo” ft. Diamond Platnumz (produced by Young Willis) has already received almost 30 million YT video views and recently won Best East Meets West Collaboration at East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards (EAEA) 2023. “Abobi” followed with its full-bodied melodies provided by Nigeria’s Kel P, whose credits include multiple hits on Burna Boy’s 2019 landmark album African Giant. In July 2023, Patoranking unleashed the party starter “Tonight” ft. Popcaan produced by DJ Breezy, who is responsible for Patoranking’s 2014 hit “My Woman, My Everything” ft. Wande Coal. This Nigeria-meets-Jamaica anthem is already over 2.3m+ YT views and climbing Nigeria’s Top 100 chart.

Patoranking was instantly drawn to the pulsating native rhythms of galala, an uptempo reggae-inspired music and dance that took over the streets of Lagos in the 1980s and 1990s. Through his long-standing reputation of layering afrobeats, dancehall and reggae,

With 500 million + YouTube views, an 8.7 million + IG following and over a quarter of a billion DSP streams for his last album Three (2020), Patoranking continues to command attention across the globe, living up to his appointed moniker World Best.