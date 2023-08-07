NCSA urges for Kadooment 2023 – Do Not Experiment With Mood Altering Substances

Especially in the Grand Finale of Crop Over 2023, the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) is very aware of several videos circulating of a substance being used by some members of the public.

While this is of grave concern to us, we are unable to say what substance it is, but we have started our investigations and should be able to issue an official statement later this week.

The Council reminds ALL persons to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution with respect to your physical health, especially during the balance of this season.

We continue to encourage you not to experiment with mood altering substances as this can cause serious health complications.