JAMAICAN-BORN HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING CHAMPION SETS SIGHTS ON JAMAICA BEING A LEADING, GLOBAL BOXING DESTINATION WITH INAUGURAL BOUT AT KINGSTON’S SABINA PARK

Legendary Jamaican-Canadian boxing Heavyweight Champion Donovan “Razor” Ruddock returns to his birthplace of Jamaica for an inaugural match against the International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee and Champion James “Lights Out” Toney at the mega “Rumble In The Sun” event on Saturday, November 11, 2023, inside Kingston’s iconic Sabina Park. This historic match-up marks Ruddock’s first time competing in a boxing match in Jamaica. Rumble In The Sun is a revolutionary match and a catalytic mechanism for philanthropic partnerships with the Red Ground District primary school and Gloves Over Guns initiative and for establishing Jamaica as an international boxing destination.

“Jamaica is the birthplace and heritage of some of the most dynamic and talented boxers,” says Ruddock. “I am excited to participate in a groundbreaking boxing match that will change the world’s perception of this beautiful country.”

Noted as one of the 100 greatest punchers of all time due to his signature “smash,” an impression and hybrid left-hand punch, Ruddock was born in St. Catherine’s parish and immigrated to Toronto, Canada, with family in his youth. While there, he fine-tuned his burgeoning boxing skills and, in March 1980, defeated Lennox Lewis as a teenage amateur boxer at the Ontario Junior Boxing Championship. Since becoming a professional boxer in 1982, he has garnered knockout wins against former WBA heavyweight champions Michael Dokes and James “Bonecrusher” Smith and held the WBA inter-continental heavyweight title. In 1991, Ruddock battled against “Iron” Mike Tyson in two matches, one of which he fought nine rounds despite sustaining a broken jaw in round three.

His opponent James Toney has held “world champions in three weight classes” and was voted Fighter of the Year by the Boxing Writers Association of America in 1991 and 2003. As a youth, Toney was inspired to become a boxing champion after watching fellow International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns box at the August 1980 WBA Welterweight Championship. Since becoming a professional boxer at age 20 and winning his first fight against Stephen Lee in October 1988, Toney has competed in 92 fights, including 77 wins and 47 knockouts. Toney returns to the ring after a six-year hiatus following his 2017 unanimous vote and win against Mike Sheppard.

Rumble In The Sun is proudly endorsed by the Jamaican Boxing Board and partners with the Gloves Over Gun initiative. “There are youth today using boxing as a platform for personal development, social support and community cohesion,” says Stephen “Bomber” Jones, Jamaica Boxing Board president. “Having them witness such an event will further cement in their minds boxing as a vehicle for the way forward.”